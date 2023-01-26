Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
Business Day chats with Absa’s Punki Modise, a more than 14-year veteran of the bank and former interim CEO of its retail and business banking (RBB) unit.
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in an operational shake up announced at end-June 2022. Her new role is part of Absa’s executive committee team and puts Modise front and centre of the ever-increasing focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues...
Q&A: Absa’s Punki Modise talks transformation, strategy and sustainability
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
