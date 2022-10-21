The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
Absa’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) unit has named Msizi Khoza as its head of environmental, social and governance (ESG).
Khoza’s appointment is effective as of November 1 and was done to ensure that ESG receives the “right level of focus” given Absa’s strategy to “lead in this space,” according to an internal memo to staff by Charles Russon, the CEO of Absa CIB Pan-Africa...
Absa CIB appoints Msizi Khoza head of ESG
Khoza’s appointment is effective November 1 and will ensure that ESG receives the “right level of focus” according to an internal staff memo
