NEWS ANALYSIS: Standard Bank’s hot PR potato

Investors anticipate central banks to dial back on September interest-rate hikes due to peaking inflation
The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
Some of the employees of the arms manufacturer have not been paid for more than two years
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Group core profit rose 15.1% in MTN's half-year, despite data prices falling more than a fifth, and its looking to fund its network rollout
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Crimea blasts suggest Ukraine has new long-range strike capability, while both sides trade accusations over shelling of nuclear plant
Players told to express themselves and not think about losing during Sundowns clash on Saturday
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Standard Bank has parted ways with Edelman, the US-headquartered PR firm that provides it with corporate reputation management advisory services.
Now ordinarily the premature ending of a contract between a bank and one of its service providers wouldn’t warrant news coverage. However, the stated reasons for Standard Bank and Edelman’s break-up deserve a little notice...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Standard Bank’s hot PR potato
SA lender said to have fired US-headquartered consultancy for refusing to do work on problematic oil pipeline
Standard Bank has parted ways with Edelman, the US-headquartered PR firm that provides it with corporate reputation management advisory services.
Now ordinarily the premature ending of a contract between a bank and one of its service providers wouldn’t warrant news coverage. However, the stated reasons for Standard Bank and Edelman’s break-up deserve a little notice...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.