Santam company secretary linked to 3Sixty Group resigns

Santam’s company secretary, who previously worked in a similar role for a controversial company owned by the investment arm of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has resigned just nine months into the role.

The Cape Town-headquartered insurance giant notified shareholders in a stock exchange news service (Sens) filing late on Monday that its company secretary, Tebogo Moshakga, had resigned due to “personal family circumstances”. The resignation of Moshakga, who has been the Santam company secretary since July 2021, is effective from April 30 2022...