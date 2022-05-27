Companies / Financial Services HCI withholds dividend even though media and gaming assets show recovery The group’s core profit rose almost two thirds in 2022 as its gaming and media units recovered, but it is still down a quarter from 2020 B L Premium

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), the BEE investor led by former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn, has reported core profit growth of almost two thirds for its 2022 year, with its gaming and media interests showing recovery from Covid-19.

Group revenue rose 31% to R10.7bn in the year to end-March, with core profit rising 62% to R5bn, but the latter is still a quarter below pre-pandemic levels, and HCI has opted to hold onto its dividend...