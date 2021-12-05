Former unionist Johnny Copelyn bets on Wild Coast oil and gas bonanza
South African businessman and ex-ANC MP has key role in controversial Shell survey
05 December 2021 - 08:10
Amid growing opposition to the Shell oil and gas exploration venture off the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast, former labour union stalwart turned businessman Johnny Copelyn has emerged as a key figure behind the seismic blasting drive.
So far, public attention has focused mainly on the Anglo-Dutch fossil-fuel giant, including a last-minute high court interdict application by fishing and environmental groups against Shell to end the exploration. ..
