Former unionist Johnny Copelyn bets on Wild Coast oil and gas bonanza South African businessman and ex-ANC MP has key role in controversial Shell survey

Amid growing opposition to the Shell oil and gas exploration venture off the Eastern Cape's Wild Coast, former labour union stalwart turned businessman Johnny Copelyn has emerged as a key figure behind the seismic blasting drive.

So far, public attention has focused mainly on the Anglo-Dutch fossil-fuel giant, including a last-minute high court interdict application by fishing and environmental groups against Shell to end the exploration. ..