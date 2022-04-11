Standard Bank empowers SA youth to save their first R100,000 by age 30

Standard Bank has launched the 10% Millionaires Movement to inspire young South Africans to save or generate their first R100,000 — 10% of a million rand — by the age of 30.

The movement aims to see talented young people develop the right mindset and skills to build financial independence and provides them with invaluable support to achieve this milestone.

The 10% Millionaires Movement invites South Africans between the ages of 18 and 30 to take control of their own destinies by building their savings and investment from their regular grind or side hustles. It provides them with the opportunity to start putting away R300, R500 or R1,000 a month and grow this to start the business they are passionate about or realise their first big financial goals.

Standard Bank is driving the 10% Millionaires Movement to help address the high youth unemployment rate in SA and boost local economic growth. The purpose of the movement is to develop an empowered mindset in young people and offer them ways to proactively build their own future.