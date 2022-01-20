Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Capitec shares continue to slide on news of proposed BEE deal​

Business Day TV speaks to Capitec co-founder and CFO Andre du Plessis

20 January 2022 - 19:37
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Capitec’s share price has come under pressure after the bank indicated that a proposed broad-based BEE (BBBEE) deal for staff could affect earnings. Business Day TV spoke to Capitec co-founder and CFO Andre du Plessis for more detail on the transaction,

Capitec interim EPS would have been 13% lower with BBBEE deal

Stock drops 4% after bank announces plan to issue a maximum of 625,000 new shares worth as much as R1bn to more than 10,000 qualifying permanent ...
Companies
1 day ago

Capitec co-founder and CFO to retire in June

André du Plessis will be replaced by Grant Hardy, who heads the group services financial unit
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Digging into SA’s cracking mining data

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Commodities outlook

Michael Avery and guests discuss the outlook for PGMs
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Medical negligence legislation needs to be revisited

Michael Avery and guests discuss medical negligence reform in SA
Companies
6 hours ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.