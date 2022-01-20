NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Capitec shares continue to slide on news of proposed BEE deal
Business Day TV speaks to Capitec co-founder and CFO Andre du Plessis
20 January 2022 - 19:37
Capitec’s share price has come under pressure after the bank indicated that a proposed broad-based BEE (BBBEE) deal for staff could affect earnings. Business Day TV spoke to Capitec co-founder and CFO Andre du Plessis for more detail on the transaction,
