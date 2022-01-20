WATCH: Medical negligence legislation needs to be revisited

A quarter of professional obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs) are departing private practice due to the high cost of professional indemnity cover, medical malpractice insurance.

SA loses a mid-career professional, someone who has studied, gained more than 15 years of experience and could have mentored and trained junior doctors, who by all accounts require mentoring. On the other hand we have to ensure that our medical practitioners perform to the highest standard and that those that suffer due to negligence or worse, are adequately compensated for their loss pain or suffering.

Pressure is building to change laws dealing with medical negligence claims, which have become a cash-cow for some law firms that specialise in taking up matters on behalf of patients. To talk about medical negligence reform in SA, Michael is joined by Ronel van Zyl, senior state law adviser; Greg Whittaker, a member of the Actuarial Society; and Dr Ismail Bhorat, an obstetrician and gynaecologist and a subspecialist in foetal-maternal medicine.