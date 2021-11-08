Companies / Financial Services Assupol CEO resigns for ‘personal reasons’ Riaan van Dyk, who resigned as CEO citing personal reasons, will be replaced by Bridget Mokwena-Halala, who heads up Assupol Life B L Premium

Riaan van Dyk, the group CEO of Assupol Holdings, announced on Monday that he would step down from the role he has held since 2017 with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.

The company has appointed Bridget Mokwena-Halala, the current CEO of Assupol Life, as Van Dyk’s successor subject to regulatory approval. Mokwena-Halala will also continue in her role as Assupol Life CEO...