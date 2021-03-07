Business Give SMEs more breaks, Khoza pleads Lack of business nous in the government is ‘crippling the sector’ BL PREMIUM

The small and medium enterprise (SME) sector in SA is being throttled by a government ministry that understands politics but not commerce.

This is the view of Reuel Khoza, chair of the venture capital firm Hlayisani Growth Fund (HGF), who said this week entrepreneurs and SMEs could be driving job creation, but the government's lack of business know-how is blocking it...