Diversity drives the BKB Group’s excellent turnaround performance

In the past year the BKB Group has successfully addressed a number of challenges while also delivering strong earnings growth. Its value of business grew by 19% year-on-year to R13.2bn, while earnings before interest, taxation and dividends grew by 66% from R170.2m to R282.5m. The group posted a profit before tax of R148.9m for the 12 months ending June 30 2021, compared with R18,8m in the previous year.

The group’s improved financial results can be ascribed to its diversified business model and in particular the strong performances of its fibre, livestock, retail trading and sugar businesses.

Outstanding performance from the grain storage and handling affiliate within PaKHouse Brands contributed to the excellent results. The results were supported by a disciplined approach in managing costs and working capital, as well as a focus on improving efficiencies and margins.

“The diversity of the group's operations has again demonstrated to be a significant strength during these times. Throughout the past financial year a sharp focus has been on restricting non-essential expenditure, carefully managing working capital and conserving cash resources,” said MD Johan Stumpf.

Stumpf added that BKB has managed the impact of Covid-19 well and remained agile and flexible to the changes forced upon it by the pandemic. “Our first priority was protecting the health and well-being of our employees and their families, and the group took a proactive approach in dealing with the pandemic. The longer-term impact of the virus, especially on the macro-economic environment, remains to be seen. However, BKB is represented on a broad spectrum of products from basic foodstuffs to luxury products, and this diversification will mitigate the ongoing impact.”

Financial highlights include an earnings per share increase of 587% to 133c per share (2020: 19c per share). Headline earnings per share increased by 259% to 132c per share (2020: 37c per share). The overall balance sheet position improved with net debt reducing by R66.6m due to solid operating cash inflows and disciplined working capital management. The board proposed a gross dividend of 40c per share (2020: 5c per share), which is in line with its targeted and consistent dividend cover of about three times earnings.

“During the year under review the BKB Group has both improved its financial results and strengthened its financial position. BKB is very pleased with the group’s current year free cash flow generation of R100.6m, which equates to 95.9% of net profit after tax. The group’s focus for the year ahead will remain on maintaining conservative debt levels, while at the same time positioning itself for future growth and opportunities. The group is in the process of listing on The Cape Town Stock Exchange, which should result in a simpler share trading environment while creating more liquidity,” said financial director Jannie van Niekerk.

“All in all, this is a very significant improvement on last year and a creditable performance given the challenges faced by businesses in many parts of SA. The resilience and dedication of BKB’s employees through this challenging year is acknowledged and this would not have been possible to achieve without them.

"Despite the tough environment during the past year, we again demonstrated that BKB’s core values of service excellence, entrepreneurship, driving results, valuing our people, and caring for the environment determine not just how we do business today, but also how we’re building the BKB of the future,” said Stumpf.

The group’s annual report, including its audited annual financial statements, is available for viewing on the BKB Group’s website.

This article was paid for by BKB Group.