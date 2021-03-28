Discovery to inoculate high-risk members when vaccine becomes available
CEO Adrian Gore says SA on the brink of securing vaccines to cover more than 37-million adults
28 March 2021 - 18:05
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says the group’s administered schemes were aiming to vaccinate 550,000 high-risk members within a few weeks of the Covid-19 vaccine being available.
In a letter to Discovery members Gore said the company was making an unprecedented financial and human capital investment on its mass vaccination programme. It aimed to vaccinate 3-million adult beneficiaries “quickly and efficiently, with the capacity to inoculate 50,000 people a day”, he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now