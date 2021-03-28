Companies / Healthcare Discovery to inoculate high-risk members when vaccine becomes available CEO Adrian Gore says SA on the brink of securing vaccines to cover more than 37-million adults BL PREMIUM

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore says the group’s administered schemes were aiming to vaccinate 550,000 high-risk members within a few weeks of the Covid-19 vaccine being available.

In a letter to Discovery members Gore said the company was making an unprecedented financial and human capital investment on its mass vaccination programme. It aimed to vaccinate 3-million adult beneficiaries “quickly and efficiently, with the capacity to inoculate 50,000 people a day”, he said...