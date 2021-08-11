Mergence Investment Managers announces changes to its executive leadership
The investment group, with over R35bn in assets under management, is doing away with its joint-MD structure
11 August 2021 - 19:10
Boutique asset manager Mergence Investment Managers, who manages R35bn in assets, has promoted Yoza Jekwa to CEO, among several changes to its executive team.
The appointment of Jekwa, who has been a joint-MD since November 2019, is part of a number of changes to its executive leadership team.She has 17 years of experience in the private investment field...
