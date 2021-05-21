Companies / Financial Services Investec upbeat about prospects as it raises full-year dividend Specialist bank and wealth manager is encouraged by the momentum in its core markets, which have benefited improving global economy BL PREMIUM

Anglo-SA financial services group Investec, which recently spun off and separately listed its asset management arm, struck an upbeat tone at the presentation of its full-year results to end-March, increasing its dividend by almost a fifth year on year.

The group, which reported record funds under management in its wealth & investments division, raised its total dividend for the year to end-March by 18.2% to 13 pence (257c). Adjusted earnings per share declined by 14.7% to 28.9p, while return on equity slipped from 8.3% to 6.6%...