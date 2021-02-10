Investec exits costly UK structured products that left it with R4bn headache
Bank opts to eliminate offerings after incurring hefty hedging costs
10 February 2021 - 20:34
Investec’s British arm says it will stop offering to retail clients the type of structured products that contributed to a sharp decline in the bank’s profitability and could leave it with nearly R4bn in hedging costs.
The bank said on Wednesday that it will not launch any further retail structured product plans after the current series closes on April 1...
