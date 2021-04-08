Investec Property Fund to pay an interim dividend

Investec Property Fund, the diversified real estate investment trust, plans to pay a dividend amid the pandemic.
The company said in a trading statement on Thursday that it would declare an interim dividend of 44.5c per share, an aggregate of R358m, for the six months to September, given the conclusion of debt refinancing that it recently achieved and a modest recovery in its operating environments in SA and the UK...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now