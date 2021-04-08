Companies / Property Investec Property Fund to pay an interim dividend BL PREMIUM

Investec Property Fund, the diversified real estate investment trust, plans to pay a dividend amid the pandemic.

The company said in a trading statement on Thursday that it would declare an interim dividend of 44.5c per share, an aggregate of R358m, for the six months to September, given the conclusion of debt refinancing that it recently achieved and a modest recovery in its operating environments in SA and the UK...