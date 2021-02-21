Business Search for solutions motivates ‘optimist’ Jordaan Investments that align with Michael Jordaan’s focus on fintech include Bank Zero, which he co-founded and is due to launch in a few weeks BL PREMIUM

Michael Jordaan, chair of Bank Zero and a tech-savvy entrepreneur, is continuing to invest in the burgeoning fintech sector in SA and sees the country's problems as opportunities.

Jordaan conceded that there are issues in SA that get him down, but said: “I am an optimist by nature. Pessimists are right more often but optimists have more fun...