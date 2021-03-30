Is your bank making the transition to digital payments easier for you?

The digital and mobile payments market is forecast to surpass credit card and cash payments as it continues its remarkable growth rate of 26.9% expected between 2020 and 2025.

This growth rate has been accelerated by the New-Age banking client demand for faster, real-time banking, and emerging technologies such as mobile devices, online interfaces and new network infrastructure; and the changing nature of how clients interact with the services as a result of the pandemic.

Digital payment methods are fast becoming an essential strategy banks use to gain new clients, many of whom grew up in a digital-first world. And, unlike past generations, this new-generation consumer will consider switching banking providers based on better digital and value-added services, adding to increased market competition.

How are banks keeping up with the demand for digital payment options?

According to a report on payments in the digital age, the banking transaction systems benchmark shows more than 15,000 transactions a second at its peak, while the world’s largest mobile payment platform, Alipay, has touched more than 250,000 payment transactions in a second.

With the use of digital payments expected to increase to 1.3bn people by 2023, it’s not only technology companies or platforms that are enabling digital payments through innovative solutions.

Discovery Bank is leading the way in contactless banking with no physical branches and an app that enables digital payments in minutes. Clients enjoy greater convenience and security when shopping with virtual cards, and can make payments to their contacts who are Discovery Vitality members through Discovery Pay using their cellphone number.

Gone are the days of waiting for banks to open their doors to access banking services.

Making payments to stored contacts in a few clicks with Discovery Pay

With Discovery Pay, Discovery Bank clients can make payments without the need for banking details to any of their smartphone contacts who are active on the Vitality programme, which has more than 1m members.

“Discovery Bank clients can send money seamlessly to a Vitality client from their banking app when they have the cellphone number saved in their contact list. We’ll then securely deposit the funds into the existing linked and verified bank account for the Vitality client, which means it's not necessary to share any banking details on e-mail or in other correspondence,” says Akash Dowra, head of client insights at Discovery Bank.