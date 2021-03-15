Stripe brothers join richest self-made millennial billionaires

San Francisco — John and Patrick Collison sold their first company for $5m when they were still teenagers. A decade or so later, the second business they founded is now worth $95bn, making it the most valuable US start-up.

Stripe’s valuation has almost tripled in less than a year. The online payments processing company drew $600m in its latest fundraising, it said in a statement.

The latest valuation for Stripe, their online payments processing firm, gives John and Patrick a net worth of about $11.5bn each, putting the two brothers among the richest self-made millennial billionaires in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The valuation figure is at the top of the range Bloomberg News reported in November, when Stripe was in talks with investors. At the time, discussions were for a value of more than $70bn with the possibility of pushing it as high as $100bn.

Stripe's customers include Amazon, Salesforce and Lyft. Primary investors include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency, the company said Sunday.

Its current valuation puts it ahead of billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Instacart, according to CBInsights data, and surpasses the market value of publicly traded rivals including Adyen, Global Payments and Fiserv.

The Irish brothers founded Stripe in 2010 after dropping out of college in the US. They were previously worth $4.3bn, according to the wealth index.

Snap founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, as well as China’s Wang Ning are the only other self-made billionaires under the age of 35 among the world’s 500 richest, while UK aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor and Walmart heir Lukas Walton hold the sole inherited fortunes in the group.

Stripe has been a beneficiary of the e-commerce boom accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network, the company said on Sunday in a statement. The firm also has a headquarters in San Francisco.

Bloomberg