INVESTMENT BANK
Goldman Sachs SA beefs up with key appointment
Bivash Gunpath tasked with driving the investment bank's local offering
11 March 2021 - 05:09
Global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has bolstered its local presence and underscored its faith in the SA market by relocating a top London-based salesperson to the country.
Bivash Gunpath, who has spent almost four years with the firm and oversees emerging market sales, will become deputy to Goldman Sachs SA CEO Jonathan Penkin, the latter said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. Gunpath will move when Covid-19 restrictions permit and his appointment is subject to regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank...
