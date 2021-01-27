Companies / Financial Services Call off the mourners as bitcoin bounces around in good health BL PREMIUM

Investment gurus ranging from economist Nouriel Roubini to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon have been calling the death of bitcoin for years now, only to see the cryptocurrency’s market value surge ever upwards.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett famously labelled it “rat poison” in 2018, prompting US financial broadcaster Max Keiser to agree, but only because he claimed Buffett was the rat...