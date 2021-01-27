Call off the mourners as bitcoin bounces around in good health
27 January 2021 - 21:36
Investment gurus ranging from economist Nouriel Roubini to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon have been calling the death of bitcoin for years now, only to see the cryptocurrency’s market value surge ever upwards.
Legendary investor Warren Buffett famously labelled it “rat poison” in 2018, prompting US financial broadcaster Max Keiser to agree, but only because he claimed Buffett was the rat...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now