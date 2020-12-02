Companies / Financial Services Nedbank credit demand on the rise again after hard lockdowns BL PREMIUM

SA’s fourth-largest bank by assets says demand for credit has returned to pre-lockdown levels as consumers seek to take advantage of record low interest rates and pent-up demand flowing from the severe lockdowns imposed earlier in 2020.

Nedbank provided a trading update for the 10 months ending October that stated advances growth had increased 3% at its retail and business banking division from the 1% reported at the interim stage. ..