Nedbank credit demand on the rise again after hard lockdowns
02 December 2020 - 18:49
SA’s fourth-largest bank by assets says demand for credit has returned to pre-lockdown levels as consumers seek to take advantage of record low interest rates and pent-up demand flowing from the severe lockdowns imposed earlier in 2020.
Nedbank provided a trading update for the 10 months ending October that stated advances growth had increased 3% at its retail and business banking division from the 1% reported at the interim stage. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now