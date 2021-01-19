Companies / Financial Services

Hedge fund Elliott to close its office in Hong Kong

Billionaire Paul Singer to move remaining staff to offices in London and Tokyo

19 January 2021 - 20:04 Scott Deveau
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ROY LIU
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ROY LIU

Activist investor Elliott Management plans to close its office in Hong Kong, and move its remaining staff there to offices in London and Tokyo, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund, run by billionaire Paul Singer, has been winding down its Hong Kong operations in recent years, and had fewer than 20 employees there when it stopped trading and investment activities on January 1, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is not public.

The shift began in early 2018 when the firm’s then-head of Hong Kong, James Smith, moved to London and began running its Asian operations from the UK. Smith left the firm the following year. Since then, the bulk of Elliott’s Asian operations have been run out of London and Tokyo, including its recent activist campaigns at SoftBank and Unizo, the person said.

At the time of Smith’s departure, there were fewer than 40 employees in the Hong Kong office, and the decision to close the office was not related to the political instability in the region in recent years, the person said.

A representative for Elliott declined to comment.

Elliott has run several other activist campaigns in the region over the years, including pushing for changes at Hyundai Motor, Samsung Electronics, and the Bank of East Asia, among others.

Elliott, which was founded by Singer in 1977, had more than $45bn in assets under management at the end of 2020. The Financial Times first reported on the firm’s plans to close its Hong Kong office.

Bloomberg

Cryptocurrencies part of financial system being built under noses of traditional firms

Industry is being automated to cut out a host of intermediaries involved in transactions
Companies
3 hours ago

Bank of America posts higher than expected quarterly profit

Underscoring its confidence in the US economy, the bank releases $800m set aside to cover coronavirus-driven loan losses
Companies
6 hours ago

Goldman Sachs had record 2020 with profit doubling

Net income more than doubled to $4.51bn in the 2020 final quarter, the highest in more than a decade
Companies
6 hours ago

Absa and Investec are top picks to lead banking recovery

Research produced by the local arm of Bank of America identifies which of SA’s major banks may fare best when bad times become better
Companies
1 day ago

Conduit Capital turnaround efforts are bearing fruit

Profitability has improved after new management took over at its insurance subsidiary in February 2020
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa and Investec are top picks to lead banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Covid-19 claims Sibanye’s head of gold
Companies / Mining
3.
Consol pours R8m down the drain every day because ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Steinhoff almost ready to settle with shareholders
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Bell’s boardroom drama unfolds
Companies

Related Articles

More woe for Credit Suisse as bank forecasts fourth-quarter loss

Companies

Pershing Square has record pandemic performance with return of 70%

Companies

JPMorgan has money to spend but nothing to buy

Companies / Financial Services

Asia head of Blackstone unit Kishore Moorjani quits

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.