Goldman and Deutsche tell staff to work at home

London — Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank have told staff that only essential employees can work from their UK offices after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new nationwide lockdown to arrest a second wave of the coronavirus.

“We will substantially reduce the numbers of colleagues working from the office,” said Tiina Lee, Deutsche Bank’s UK CEO in a memo on Sunday. “We must ensure only those that cannot carry out their role from home are in the office.”

Goldman also told the vast majority of its more than 5,000 London employees to work from home from November 5, with only “in-office essential” workers permitted to come to its Plumtree Court building, according to an internal memo on Sunday by Richard Gnodde, the bank’s international head.

Goldman and Deutsche Bank spokespersons confirmed the contents of the memos.

Johnson has proposed a fresh lockdown from Thursday, with most shops closing and people being asked to work from home to stop virus cases overwhelming hospitals. Other firms in the City of London are likely to introduce similar measures emptying further London’s already-quiet financial district.

Goldman is closing its office gym starting on Monday, but showers and changing rooms will remain open for commuters. The on-site health centre and nursery will remain open to support those coming to the office. Each division’s management will determine who falls into the “essential” category, according to the memo.

The German lender, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, said in its memo that staff eligible to work from the office will receive an e-mail confirming this. All employees at its Frankfurt headquarters who can work remotely must also do so, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman, with other banks, had already paused efforts to bring staff back to the office in September when the UK government urged people to work from home if they can. The Wall Street bank had returned about 20% of staff at that time to Plumtree Court, its new European headquarters that opened just over a year ago.

