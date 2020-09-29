News Leader
WATCH: Why ARC Investments did a U-turn on fund fees
African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van der Merwe talks to BDTV about the company’s decision to pay management fees
29 September 2020 - 07:42
African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC Investments) has caved into investor pressure and abandoned plans to use funds from a rights offer to pay fund management fees.
Business Day TV spoke to ARC Investments co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about the decision.
Or listen to the full audio:
