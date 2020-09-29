Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Why ARC Investments did a U-turn on fund fees

African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van der Merwe talks to BDTV about the company’s decision to pay management fees

29 September 2020
African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC Investments) has caved into investor pressure and abandoned plans to use funds from a rights offer to pay fund management fees.

Business Day TV spoke to ARC Investments co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about the decision.

