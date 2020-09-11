News Leader
WATCH: How Sanlam had its worst half-year in 100 years
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty spoke to Business Day TV about the insurer’s interim results
11 September 2020 - 09:11
Sanlam says experienced its most challenging interim period in its 100-year history.
The insurer’s net operational earnings plunged by 39% and the group expects economic conditions to deteriorate even further.
Business Day TV spoke to Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty for more detail.
