Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How Sanlam had its worst half-year in 100 years

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty spoke to Business Day TV about the insurer’s interim results

11 September 2020 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN

Sanlam says experienced its most challenging interim period in its 100-year history.

The insurer’s net operational earnings plunged by 39% and the group expects economic conditions to deteriorate even further.

Business Day TV spoke to Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty for more detail.

Sanlam braces for a drop in insurance sales

The company is the only insurer among its peers to report a half-year rise in earnings
Companies
15 hours ago

JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Thursday

Wall Street staged a recovery on Wednesday, while the rand has tracked a firmer euro ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting
Markets
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Proactive Artus will have to take Allan Gray banking to ride telecom plateau

The house has been looking at the phone sector but returns might be thin, so bank shares might be more profitable
Opinion
18 hours ago

How to nip insurance premiums in the bud

The life premiums smokers pay could be up to four times higher than those offered to non-smokers
Money
1 week ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: A done deal for Patrice Motsepe

African Rainbow Capital is controlled by the Ubuntu-Botho Investments consortium, headed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, and is probably the ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sanlam braces for a drop in insurance sales
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: How ArcelorMittal SA reported a deeper loss
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.