Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on FirstRand

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s performance

11 September 2020 - 07:31 Business Day TV

Image: Freddy Mavunda

FirstRand has reported a 38% drop in full-year profits after it increased provisions by R15.2bn to cover bad debts as Covid-19 weighed on the firm’s operations.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Alan Pullinger for more insight into the results.

FirstRand’s credit-loss provision more than doubles

Profits fell by over a third in the group’s year to end-June, and it is bracing for further fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
22 hours ago

JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Thursday

Wall Street staged a recovery on Wednesday, while the rand has tracked a firmer euro ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting
Markets
1 day ago

Banks fork out R277m in fines for non-compliance with Fica, Tito Mboweni says

The fines and penalties are issued by the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority
National
2 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Proactive Artus will have to take Allan Gray banking to ride telecom plateau

The house has been looking at the phone sector but returns might be thin, so bank shares might be more profitable
Opinion
15 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: New accounting rules make comparing banks’ performance with 2009 hard

Companies must now expense the losses they expect to make as soon as their expectations change
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Flashy car tycoon gives up on battle for control ...
Companies / Property
3.
FirstRand takes cautious line on recovery outlook
Companies / Financial Services
4.
WATCH: How ArcelorMittal SA reported a deeper loss
Companies
5.
Sanlam braces for tough second half amid pressure ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.