WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on FirstRand
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s performance
11 September 2020 - 07:31
FirstRand has reported a 38% drop in full-year profits after it increased provisions by R15.2bn to cover bad debts as Covid-19 weighed on the firm’s operations.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Alan Pullinger for more insight into the results.
