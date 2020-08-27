News Leader
WATCH: How impairments hurt Nedbank
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s interim results
27 August 2020 - 08:07
Preparations for the economic fallout from Covid-19 have led to a 69% drop in Nedbank’s interim earnings.
The group took an impairment charge on bad loans of nearly R8bn, but is hopeful that bad debts will ease in the next six months.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for his perspective on the economy and its effect on the bank.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.