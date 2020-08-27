Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How impairments hurt Nedbank

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s interim results

27 August 2020 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Preparations for the economic fallout from Covid-19 have led to a 69% drop in Nedbank’s interim earnings.

The group took an impairment charge on bad loans of nearly R8bn, but is hopeful that bad debts will ease in the next six months.

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for his perspective on the economy and its effect on the bank.

