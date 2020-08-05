Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | These are the financial options available for your new small business

Part 5: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank

05 August 2020 - 08:35
Sponsored
Listen to the 'The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank' if you're starting a new small business. Picture: SUPPLIED/NEDBANK
Listen to the 'The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank' if you're starting a new small business. Picture: SUPPLIED/NEDBANK

In this penultimate episode, certified financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand explains the difference between a personal banking account and a business banking account. 

He also gives an overview of the different financing options available for your business.

Listen to the podcast below:

Download The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners for free. Simply search “Nedbank Small Business Services”.

This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.

