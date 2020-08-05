PODCAST | These are the financial options available for your new small business
Part 5: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank
05 August 2020 - 08:35
Sponsored
In this penultimate episode, certified financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand explains the difference between a personal banking account and a business banking account.
He also gives an overview of the different financing options available for your business.
Listen to the podcast below:
Download The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners for free. Simply search “Nedbank Small Business Services”.
This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.
