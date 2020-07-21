Business

Podcast | What you will need to register your new small business

Part 3: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank

21 July 2020 - 08:20
Picture: SUPPLIED/NEDBANK
Being an entrepreneur is about more than just having a great idea. It’s also about making sure all that you are future-proofing your business for credibility and success – and that also lies in paying attention to the finer, administrative detail, such as registering your business correctly.

In this third episode of the six-part series, certified financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand discusses the various channels through which you can register your business and what you will need. 

Listen to the podcast below:

Download "The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners" for free by searching "Nedbank Small Business Services".

This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.

