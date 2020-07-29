Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Five essential elements your business plan should have

Part 4: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank

29 July 2020 - 07:37
Need help preparing a business plan? Then this episode is for you. 

In this fourth episode of the six-part series, certified financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand, talks about five essential elements that should be in every business plan to help grow a business.

Listen to the podcast below:

