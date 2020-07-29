PODCAST | Five essential elements your business plan should have
Part 4: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank
29 July 2020 - 07:37
Sponsored
Need help preparing a business plan? Then this episode is for you.
In this fourth episode of the six-part series, certified financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand, talks about five essential elements that should be in every business plan to help grow a business.
Listen to the podcast below:
Download The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners for free by searching “Nedbank Small Business Services”.
This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.