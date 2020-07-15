Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | The questions you need to ask yourself before starting a business

Part 2: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank

15 July 2020 - 11:05
Sponsored
The choices you make when you start out could have lasting consequences for you and your business. Picture: SUPPLIED/NEDBANK

As a wise person once said, “Begin with the end in mind”. Before consulting professional advisers, and to help them give you the best advice when you do, you may want to consider a few issues first. 

In the second episode of this six-part series, certified financial planner and author, advocate Thayn Niemand, outlines important questions to ask yourself before getting professional guidance.

Listen to the podcast below:

Download The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners for free. Simply search “Nedbank Small Business Services”.

This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.

Podcast | If you’re looking to start your own business, here’s what you need to know

SPONSORED | Part 1: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank
6 days ago

