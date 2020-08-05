Companies

WATCH: Has Covid-19 stubbed out Labat Africa’s growth plans?

Labat Africa CEO Brian van Rooyan talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interest in medical cannabis

05 August 2020 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/El Roi
Picture: 123RF/El Roi

Investment company Labat Africa has set its sights on the business of marijuana and is looking to raise capital to support its venture into the medical cannabis market.

Business Day TV touched base with CEO Brian van Rooyan to find out where the plans stand given the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Labat Africa: Money from marijuana — if the plans work out

Labat will need to deliver on some ambitious profit projections in the medium term, and finish off its capital raising exercise
Companies
5 days ago

Q&A: Labat poised to cash in on cannabis growth spurt

The JSE-listed firm is eyeing land in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal that would deliver high-grade harvests
Companies
1 month ago

SA’s cannabis industry set for new highs

One Cape-based medical marijuana producer has already sent its first shipment to a Swiss company
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Can cannabis provide post-Covid-19 boost?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to experts in the field about cannabis and its potential to contribute to SA’s economy
Economy
2 months ago

Labat Africa puts its Force Fuel into business rescue

The investment holding company is now focusing on the lucrative medical cannabis industry
Companies
2 months ago

