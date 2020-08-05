News Leader
WATCH: Has Covid-19 stubbed out Labat Africa’s growth plans?
Labat Africa CEO Brian van Rooyan talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interest in medical cannabis
05 August 2020 - 08:33
Investment company Labat Africa has set its sights on the business of marijuana and is looking to raise capital to support its venture into the medical cannabis market.
Business Day TV touched base with CEO Brian van Rooyan to find out where the plans stand given the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
