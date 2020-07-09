Business

Podcast | If you’re looking to start your own business, here’s what you need to know

Part 1: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank

09 July 2020 - 07:02
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED/NEDBANK
Picture: SUPPLIED/NEDBANK

Because circumstances and regulations change all the time, there are many important things to consider throughout the lifetime of your business. The choices you make when you start out could have lasting consequences. That’s why it is important to carefully work through your options and get professional guidance on your journey to business success. 

In this first episode, certified financial planner and author of The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners, advocate Thayn Niemand shares what you can expect from this six-part series. 

Listen to the podcast below:

Download The Essential Guide for Small-business Owners for free. Simply search for ‘Nedbank Small Business Services’.

This article was paid for by Nedbank Small Business Services.

Most read

1.
Register for a discussion on SMEs and the launch ...
Business
2.
Franc, a new stokvel app, claims to be SA’s ...
Business
3.
Salary payment still best option for business ...
Business
4.
Podcast | If you’re looking to start your own ...
Business
5.
Sbumeister and USE-IT recycle plastic and rubble ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.