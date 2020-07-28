Absa wins the Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa award

Absa Group, one of Africa’s leading diversified financial service group, was recently awarded the Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award as a result of their integrated Covid-19 response for their employees, clients and communities.

Absa took home the award, which recognises excellence in leadership on the Africa continent. The award looks at what corporates in the banking industry have done for their employees, clients, communities, industry and economies in Africa. Absa is one of six banks globally that have been recognised for outstanding performance during an unprecedented era of constant change and uncertainty as a result of the global health crisis.

“We are very happy to receive this award, as it demonstrates our commitment to Africa, which is our home and our source of strength as a business,” says Thabo Makoko, head of ARO transactional banking and pan African trade and working capital at Absa.

Absa was undoubtedly a strong contender for this award having adopted very extensive initiatives and programmes in response Covid-19 across all its 12 African markets. Absa takes pride in its commitment to facilitate economic growth, looking after the wellbeing of employees, enabling the success and resilience of their clients while looking after the communities it serves.

When building a strategic response to the pandemic, Absa decided that the safety and wellbeing of its employees was the core priority, because they understood that a successful business is driven by its people.

The award also recognises the efforts that Absa has made to ensure that their employees had all the tools required to work remotely, that their offices observed all health and safety protocols for onsite essential employees and the investment they made in providing valuable counselling and mindfulness initiatives to preserve employees physical and psychological health. They also included employees, just like clients, in payment moratoriums to ease their financial hardships during a time of threatened livelihoods and economic strain.

“We continue to strive in enriching the pan-African service and business model that delivers consistent, efficient and seamless solutions to clients across the continent and beyond,” says Makoko.

Makoko also stated that from a client perspective they have looked at various ways to create the most value for their clients by identifying and offering cash and trade management advice and solutions while staying close to their clients’ businesses to understand their specific requirements during this pandemic.

In addition, they have also looked at more innovative ways to look after the safety of their client’s employees and their customers, by enabling their clients to pay employees, collect payments from their customers through various innovative transactional tools and channels that observe social distancing protocols.

From a societal perspective, Absa has contributed more than R17m to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund to respond to and combat the Covid-19 pandemic. They have also contributed a total of R55m to government initiatives and other civil society efforts across our markets, since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

The adaptations made by Absa during this pandemic relates to what the Global Excellence in Leadership award is all about – the ability to adapt business operations to changing circumstances, providing solutions to clients, keeping markets and funding channels open, while supporting and enabling all your stakeholders, particularly employees.

Absa has proved that it has the ability to continuously innovate and evolve to market conditions as one of the leading pan-African corporate and investment banks, leveraging core strengths in transactional banking, financing, structuring, fixed-income capabilities and sound governance. Coupled with the flexibility of its solution-driven and bespoke mindset, makes them the transactional banking partner of choice across the African continent.

“Our success lies in the direct integration of financial operations and close-knit relationships with clients, and this has made us a trusted advisor and natural banking partner for our clients. We congratulate all the other winners in this category who also did their part in their regions to lead through excellence,” says Makoko.

This article was paid for by Absa.