Momentum subsidiary Guardrisk to appeal against landmark Covid-19 ruling

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings’s (HIC’s) subsidiary Guardrisk Insurance is appealing against the Western Cape court ruling in its legal battle against Cape Town restaurant Cafe Chameleon, while it explores relief measures for claimants.

“This appeal process is likely to be lengthy and, as stated, Guardrisk is committed, via HIC, our appointed underwriting manager and its brokers, to implement relief measures that will enable policyholders to weather this challenging time,” it said.