FUNDING OUTLOOK
RMB boss warns of flatlining economy
We can grow the economy and reduce government debt, says James Formby
07 July 2020 - 23:02
The CEO of one of the country’s largest corporate and investment banks has warned that the path the country is on could lead to an economic quagmire unless new ways to revive growth and manage spiralling public debt are tackled.
"There is a real risk that reductions in consumer spending mean we could see an L-shaped recovery characterised by the economy flatlining at a lower economic output, which would be a terrible outcome for SA and the region," says Rand Merchant Bank CEO James Formby.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now