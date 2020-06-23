Peregrine doesn’t see SA recovery within next 12 months

Wealth and asset manager Peregrine Holdings has said it doesn’t expect the economy to recover in the next 12 months as the country faces one of its largest economic disruptions as result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot see the next 12 months being easy. We’ve got the government under pressure in terms of budgets; we’ve got the SA economy under severe pressure; we’ve got the world economy under severe pressure; and on top of all of that we’ve got Covid-19,” CEO Robert Katz told Business Day after the company issued its annual earnings report on Tuesday.

The government-imposed lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19 has led some economists to predict that the disruption to the economy may cause a 10% GDP contraction.

The company said the bulk of its financial year was punctuated by uncertainty on global markets led by factors such as US and China’s trade dispute. The pandemic added to negative sentiment.

Headline earnings per share, the primary measure of profit that strips out certain one-off, non-trading items to give a better picture of underlying performance, fell 28% to 151.6c.



Assets under management grew by 15% to R142bn, boosted by its wealth management subsidiary, Citadel.

Katz said the group’s priorities are to keep concentrating on each of Peregrine’s businesses separately while focusing on annuity flows, which grew 10% year on year in the reporting period.

Peregrine said Citadel was counter-cyclical, retaining 90% of clients and attracting more than R9bn in inflows. It saw core revenue grow by 14% to R1.1bn and assets under management (AUM) increasing to R57.2bn.

David Talpert, analyst for specialty finance at Avior Capital Markets, said an advantage for the group was the offshore, exposed Citadel business.

“Citadel is a very good business and is gaining clients and continues to grow earnings. Peregrine is less exposed to a weak SA economy and benefits from a weak rand as about 60% of earnings are from offshore,” said Talpert.

Talpert added that Peregrine is a capital light business with no debt and excess cash, which helps reduce risk and provides flexibility in the prevailing economic environment.

The company’s share price closed 1.66% stronger at R19.65.

