Companies / Financial Services Brait sells stake in UK supermarket Iceland back to founder The R2.4bn price reflects an 83% premium to net asset value BL PREMIUM

Investment holding company Brait, whose largest shareholder is Christo Wiese, has entered into an agreement to sell its stake in UK-based Iceland Foods to a company led by the supermarket’s founder and CEO, it announced on Monday.

The proceeds will be used to repay the company’s debt.