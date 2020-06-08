Companies / Financial Services Absa calls time on its 15-year association with Barclays CEO Daniel Mminele hails the efforts of his staff as the SA bank formally wraps up the separation from its former parent BL PREMIUM

Absa has formally concluded its separation process from former parent Barclays Plc, bringing to an end its 15-year association with the British banking giant.

The process has been under way for three years, with 270 out of 276 projects completed. Three of the remaining six were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.