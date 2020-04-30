Swiss investor and entrepreneur shares expert tips on reinventing the way you market and run your business

Cash is king

The most urgent threat facing business owners right now is cash flow. But for Zucchi, running out of cash and being faced with the imminent foreclosure of your business can be an incredible opportunity to reinvent how you run your business.

“Just because you’ve always done things in a certain way, doesn’t mean that’s the right way,” he says. Have you realised over the past few weeks that you don’t need huge headquarters? Could you save money by buying into the co-working trend? Use this time to look at your overheads and figure out where you can slim down.

“Once you have reduced your overheads, the strongest piece of advice is for all entrepreneurs to put a sign on their wall reminding them to put aside a portion of their income for a rainy day,” says Zucchi. “Companies around the world operate with no cash as they are driven by models of constant growth, but this is a huge mistake. Cash is king and we all need reserves of it.”

Navigating cash flow problems

Zucchi advises that honesty is the best tool for dealing with cash flow issues.

“Update your staff and suppliers constantly,” he says. If need be, tell your employees that the only way to keep the business going is via salary cuts. When it comes to suppliers, think of inventive solutions that can benefit you both – perhaps you can offer them a partnership on the next order, where they charge you cost price in exchange for a split of the profits. “The important thing is to be open,” says Zucchi. “You will be surprised at how much goodwill and leverage this can buy you.”

Find your niche

For Zucchi, finding your niche is business 101. “The world is moving away from multi-service providers towards niche services, and this is the perfect time to figure out what yours is.”

When a potential client looks at your profile or your website, they should be able to tell straight away exactly what you do. Your offering should be focused and specific, rather than generic and high level.

“People need to know exactly what problem you solve,” says Zucchi. “There are hundreds of thousands of website developers out there. On your business card, don’t say you’re a website developer. How about rather saying you help small shop owners go online to generate more revenue?”

Use this time to reassess your marketing strategy and make sure it is showing your customers exactly what you do and how you can help them.

Generate leads

While we are suspended in time, you have the perfect opportunity to start generating leads for potential clients, so that when the engine starts again, you have a handful of contacts ready to do business with you.

There is a lot you can do that doesn’t cost money, suggests Zucchi. “Did you know that 87% of entrepreneurs or managers are on LinkedIn? If you are serious about your business, use this time to change your LinkedIn profile so that people really understand what you sell,” he says. “Once you have found your niche, and start sharing practical knowledge around that, people will know how you add value to other organisations and people.”