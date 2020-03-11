Companies / Financial Services

RMB withholds dividend amid restructuring

The financial services company says normalised earnings increased due to support from FirstRand’s strong performance

11 March 2020 - 13:41 Odwa Mjo
RMB Holdings CEO Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
RMB Holdings CEO Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

RMB Holdings, whose core investment is a stake in FirstRand, has opted not to pay an interim dividend as it proceeds with a restructuring that could lead to its stake in the banking group being unbundled.

The group said its normalised earnings increased 3% in the six months to end-December, supported by the strong performance of FirstRand.

The financial services company, which holds a 34% stake in FirstRand, worth about R130bn, said in November it would distribute its shareholding in FirstRand to its shareholders. 

RMB’s normalised earnings rose to 3% R4.6bn during the period, while normalised earnings per share increased to 325.1c per share from 314.9 c in the comparable period. 

FirstRand, whose subsidiaries include FNB and WesBank, increased normalised earnings by 5%.

At midday on Wednesday, RMB’s share price was up R1.52% to R68.06.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

RMB top brass probed for failed deal

The Hawks are investigating senior Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) executives for alleged fraud in the collapse of a multimillion-rand Eastern Cape property ...
Business
1 month ago

FirstRand unbundling is the end of an era, Johann Rupert says

With the founders departing the time has come to unwind the structure, Remgro chair says
Companies
3 months ago

