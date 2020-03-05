Momentum expects SA’s weak economy to weigh on full-year profits

Financial services group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings said on Thursday its focus on new short-term insurance helped boost profits in its half-year to end-December, but it expects SA’s deteriorating economic prospects to weigh on its full-year results.

Consumers are under strain from the continued slow growth in disposable income and the uncertain economic environment, the group said, warning it may not deliver the double-digit profit growth it saw in its half-year.

Normalised headline earnings rose 10% to R1.8bn in the group’s six months to end-December, with Momentum raising its interim ordinary dividend 14% to 40c per share.

Normalised headline earnings is the group’s preferred profit measure and adjusts for investments into the company’s own securities on behalf of clients. Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out exceptional or one-off items.

The group said earnings at its short-term insurance business Guardrisk grew 15%, and its new linked investment products were well received by the market. Momentum acquired Guardrisk from Alexander Forbes in 2014.

Momentum, which is in the middle of a growth and reset strategy aimed at creating a simplified operating model, said on Wednesday it continued to focus on expense management.

The strategy also includes scaling up its short-term insurance business.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za