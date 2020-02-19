Transaction Capital founders sell R1.6bn in shares

Companies / Financial Services

SA Taxi owner Transaction Capital said on Wednesday three of its founders had collectively sold R1.6bn in shares, which has diversified its investor base and should improve the liquidity of its shares.

Jonathan Jawno, Michael Mendelowitz and Roberto Rossi collectively sold 69-million shares through their respective shareholding vehicles, with the company saying the bookbuild was oversubscribed.

The price of R23.50 per share represented a 5.2% discount to the pre-launch 30-day volume weighted average, the company said.

Each of the founders still holds 5.9% in Transaction Capital, and will continue to invest new capital into the company, the group said.

Transaction Capital owns SA Taxi, which finances, sells, and repairs minibus taxis, and Transaction Capital Risk Services, a debt collection service.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Transaction Capital’s share price was down 8.11% to R23.80, giving it a market capitalisation of R14.6bn, with 615-million shares in issue.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

