Goldman Sachs in a dance to regain its mojo

The firm is hoping greater transparency will translate into more credit from investors

29 January 2020 - 18:45 Sridhar Natarajan
The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS
Goldman Sachs Group’s new leadership is looking to lure investors with a fresh promise of growth as Wall Street’s once-dominant firm tries to regain its lustre. 

The firm’s goal for return on equity is more than 13% over the “medium term”, which it defined as three years, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday at its first-ever investor day. That’s up from the 11.5% it posted in 2019, excluding litigation charges.

The firm is hoping greater transparency will translate into more credit from investors. Morgan Stanley’s shares surged earlier in January after it raised profit targets.

Goldman has seen its standing on Wall Street slip over the past decade as the old engines that powered its rise sputtered in the wake of the financial crisis. To deliver on its new pledge, Goldman will need a resurgence of the trading division that reigned supreme a decade ago, even as the firm invests heavily in new businesses that will leave it looking more like its rivals.

New management team

Goldman’s transformation is being shepherded by a new management team that’s been in charge for a little more than a year. That task has coincided with the departure of several senior leaders as the new CEO, David Solomon, aims to make his mark on the company.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks to the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 23 2020. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks to the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 23 2020. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

The bank said it is also looking to produce higher than a 14% return on tangible equity, another closely watched measure of profitability, in the next three years. KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl  expects a 14%-16% target. Two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley set a goal of 13%-15% return on tangible equity over the next two years.

Goldman Sachs also laid out a goal of a 60% efficiency ratio, indicating it will look to rein in costs. That ratio was 68% in 2019, pushed higher by legal expenses. The target was more stringent than the 63% expected by Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg.

Goldman shares rose 0.7% to $244.20 at 8.15am in early New York trading. The stock is up 7.7% through Tuesday since Solomon took the helm in October 2018, trailing Morgan Stanley’s 16% climb and JPMorgan Chase’s 18% increase.

The new targets point to a far different type of bank than when Goldman Sachs went public at the turn of the century. In the first decade after its initial public offering, the firm had a public long-term goal of a 20% return on tangible equity, a subset of equity that excludes assets such as goodwill. It often exceeded that target, with profitability peaking in 2006, when return on equity was about 33%. Today that metric is about a third of that level.

Earlier in January, Goldman revamped the way it breaks down results by division to highlight growth in its consumer business. It created a consumer and wealth-management unit that houses the Marcus online lending business and Goldman’s credit-card venture with Apple.

Goldman still awaits a final resolution to criminal probes examining its conduct in raising money for a Malaysian fund. Solomon previously oversaw the division that’s embroiled in the scandal. The bank could be on the hook for fines that run into the billions of dollars and has been negotiating a settlement that could include an admission of guilt by one of its units.

“I am personally laser-focused” on integrity following the incident, Solomon said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg

