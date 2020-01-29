Goldman Sachs in a dance to regain its mojo

Goldman Sachs Group’s new leadership is looking to lure investors with a fresh promise of growth as Wall Street’s once-dominant firm tries to regain its lustre.

The firm’s goal for return on equity is more than 13% over the “medium term”, which it defined as three years, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday at its first-ever investor day. That’s up from the 11.5% it posted in 2019, excluding litigation charges.

The firm is hoping greater transparency will translate into more credit from investors. Morgan Stanley’s shares surged earlier in January after it raised profit targets.

Goldman has seen its standing on Wall Street slip over the past decade as the old engines that powered its rise sputtered in the wake of the financial crisis. To deliver on its new pledge, Goldman will need a resurgence of the trading division that reigned supreme a decade ago, even as the firm invests heavily in new businesses that will leave it looking more like its rivals.

New management team

Goldman’s transformation is being shepherded by a new management team that’s been in charge for a little more than a year. That task has coincided with the departure of several senior leaders as the new CEO, David Solomon, aims to make his mark on the company.