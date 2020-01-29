Companies / Financial Services Absa flies its own flag as divorce from Barclays nears completion BL PREMIUM

It’s hard to miss Absa’s bright red temporary “headquarters” on the Promenade, the main shopping street in Davos that gets transformed when thousands of delegates descend on the town for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

For one week in January, most shop owners hand over their premises to multinational companies, which transform the spaces into lounges and party venues. For the second year running Absa joined the likes of UK asset manager Aberdeen Standard Investments and Swiss bank Credit Suisse, erecting temporary homes.