Mminele’s Absa may have to move fast on its way forward
07 January 2020 - 19:54
The Absa Daniel Mminele will inherit is a fast-evolving creature with opportunities and threats its new CEO will be expected to assess and direct without the luxury of time.
But given that so much has already been decided regarding the bank’s future strategy and structure, what will happen if the new CEO is not satisfied that the table laid for him is suitable to dine on?
