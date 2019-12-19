Former top Deutsche bank man faces five years in jail

Frankfurt/New York — On his third anniversary as head of Deutsche Bank’s asset and wealth management unit, Michele Faissola held a town hall meeting at which staff were asked to wear black baseball caps embroidered with No 3. Even his new boss, then-CEO John Cryan, donned one.

It was September 2015, and the high-flying banker with an affinity for fast cars and complicated deals was at the pinnacle of power. Or so he thought.

A few weeks later the company announced he would leave, along with several senior executives who had thrived under the previous CEO, Anshu Jain. Cryan and Faissola clashed about strategy, but Germany’s largest lender was also under pressure from at least one European financial regulator to clean house, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Regulators were concerned at the time about a widening series of scandals at Deutsche Bank.

Fast forward to the present, and Faissola is facing five years in prison after his conviction and sentencing by an Italian court last month for helping Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena hide losses with complex derivatives trades between 2008 and 2012.

Faissola, who declined to comment for this story, has denied wrongdoing. His lawyer in Italy has said he and other defendants are planning to appeal.

Deep scars

The scandals have left deep scars on Deutsche Bank, once the world’s largest financial institution by assets and foremost trader of fixed-income securities. They continue to cripple the company, which has paid almost $20bn in fines and legal costs and suffered grave damage to its reputation.

Faissola’s former colleagues — once referred to as “Anshu’s Army” — have moved on. The former co-head of investment banking, Colin Fan, now works for SoftBank; the other co-head, Robert Rankin, dabbles in fintech; Jain himself has settled in as president of Cantor Fitzgerald LP in New York.

Not so Faissola. The 51-year-old Italian banker continues to have influence at the Frankfurt-based lender through his job as an adviser to the Qatari royal family. Members have held a combined stake of at least 6% and as much as almost 10% in the bank for half a decade, jointly making them the largest shareholders and one of the most powerful outside voices. And they have a lot to be unhappy about: the bank’s share price has fallen more than 75% in that time.

Faissola still talks to executives close to the top of Deutsche Bank, according to two people with knowledge of the interactions. He knows the bank’s trading arm and its asset and wealth management operations inside out, and his advice has focused on those units. One senior official said he talked to Faissola after he left the bank about a potential merger with Credit Suisse, in which the Qataris also own a stake.

The Qataris were driving forces in Deutsche Bank’s decision to oust Cryan in 2018 and, more recently, have put pressure on chair Paul Achleitner to intensify the search for his successor, people familiar with both matters said.

They also pushed to name German lawyer Stefan Simon to the bank’s supervisory board in 2016. Simon, who advised several Deutsche Bank executives, including Faissola, during the investigation of the bank’s role in the manipulation of a benchmark interest rate known as Libor, became chief administrative officer this year. Faissola testified during the probe but was neither a target nor accused of any wrongdoing.

It is not clear if Faissola played a role in those personnel decisions or how much he speaks for the Qataris when he communicates with bank executives.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment, and the Qatari government communications office did not respond to questions on behalf of the royal family. More than a dozen people who know Faissola and agreed to be interviewed asked not to be identified so they could speak candidly.