Chartered accountant brings hope to new mothers through The Grace Factory

“Social impact is non-negotiable right now. We can’t sit back as professionals in this country and wait for other people to change the inequality gap. You have to be the change you want to see. If corporate SA and individuals like me do something small to help bridge this gap of inequality, we can make a difference.”

At the time of this interview, chartered accountant Amy Westerman was about to have her third child. She explained how her first child was the inspiration behind The Grace Factory, a nonprofit organisation (NPO) that helps mothers and babies in need.

She started The Grace Factory in July 2012. To date, it has donated more than 10,000 maternity packs to disadvantaged new mothers and babies in public hospitals. The maternity packs include necessities such as baby clothes, blankets, toiletries and other much-needed items donated to 110 children’s homes and other organisations.

With branches in Johannesburg, Pretoria and the Vaal, and a depot in Cape Town, The Grace Factory has made an undeniable contribution to communities and touched many people’s lives.

“South Africans have such good hearts. Over the years, their generosity has played a huge role in giving more to those in need and bringing hope to new mothers. There’s a huge need for moms in government hospitals to feel loved and cared for. When they receive this little starter pack, they realise that there are people out there who care about them,” says Westerman.

Westerman grew up in Sasolburg and completed a BCom Accounting degree at the University of Johannesburg. She completed her Saica training programme at KPMG in 2012. She juggles her time between The Grace Factory and running another business, Valemount Trading, with her husband, Damien, who’s also a chartered accountant.

Westerman says her qualification has equipped her with the relevant skills to run a profitable business and a sustainable NPO. She adds that integrity and ethics are the cornerstones of leadership, and important in reassuring donors that their donations are in the right hands.

“Being a CA(SA) has definitely helped me to put integrity first in my NPO,” she says.

The social entrepreneur believes each of us can play a significant role in uplifting our communities and driving positive change in our country.

Visit The Grace Factory website or follow it on Facebook for more information.

This article was paid for by The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.